WATCH: After winning title, LeBron tells mom: 'I hope I continue to make you proud'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks after receiving the MVP award after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LeBron James found a way to celebrate with his family after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA title against the Miami Heat.

Only a select number of relatives and friends are allowed inside the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando, and so James' mother was not at the arena when the Lakers closed out the Heat, 106-93, in Game 6.

James was superb in the contest, putting up 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He was named Finals MVP, the fourth time in his career that he received the honor.

Afterward, he took a moment to exit the ecstatic Lakers locker room to call his mother.

In a touching moment, James told his mother, Gloria: "I love you, I love you. You are the reason I'm able to do this, mom."

LeBron on FaceTime with his mother. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z8wWqjhieB — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) October 12, 2020

Gloria was only 16 years old when she had James, and his father was not involved in his life. James has frequently credited his mother for his upbringing, acknowledging the hardships they endured early in his life.

"Everything that you've been through, everything that I've seen, there's nothing that can stop me. This sh*t right here is nothing compared to the sh*t you went through," James told his mother.

"I hope I continue to make you proud, mom," he said.

This is James' fourth NBA title, and he joins a select group of players who have won championships with three different franchises.

"The King" previously won two championships with the Miami Heat and one with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.