Raiders stun NFL champ Chiefs as Steelers stay unbeaten

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

NEW YORK -- Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns passes Sunday to spark the Las Vegas Raiders over previously unbeaten Kansas City 40-32 and snap two epic NFL droughts.

Carr had an 0-6 career record at Arrowhead Stadium -- losing by an average of 17 points -- and the Raiders had lost seven consecutive games in the home venue of the reigning Super Bowl champions, but both those hoodoos were broken in the high-scoring duel.

Carr completed 22-of-31 passes and made scoring tosses of 72 yards to rookie Henry Ruggs, 59 yards to Nelson Agholor and five yards to Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs rushed 23 times for 77 yards with touchdown runs of two and seven yards.

The Raiders improved to 3-2, one game behind the 4-1 Chiefs in the AFC West division, when Carr made a first down on a fourth-down quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter, allowing Vegas to run out the clock.

The Chiefs and Raiders were level 24-24 at halftime but Vegas defenders forced three straight punts and Jeff Heath intercepted Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to set up a Raiders touchdown.

Mahomes completed 22-of-43 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score but the Chiefs suffered their first loss since last November at Tennessee.

The host Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten by holding off Philadelphia 38-29, reaching 4-0 for the first time since 1979 to remain atop the AFC North.

The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game since late 2018, what had been the NFL's longest active drought, but Ben Roethlisberger completed 27-of-34 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, all to rookie Chase Claypool, who made seven catches in all for 110 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

The Steelers scored on five consecutive possessions starting in the second quarter to seize a 31-14 lead, but the Eagles battled back and missed a chance to grab the lead when Jake Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal attempt with 3:18 remaining.

Pittsburgh took over and 38-year-old "Big Ben" connected with Claypool from 35 yards for a touchdown to seal the triumph.

Another elder passer, Washington's 36-year-old Alex Smith, made a stunning comeback of his own in his team's 30-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith had not played since suffering spiral and compound fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in November 2018.

But an injury to Kyle Allen forced Smith into the lineup midway into the second quarter and he played the rest of the way.

"Very surreal at first," Smith said. "To have it happen as fast as it did was almost a blessing... Just no thinking and going and playing."

Smith went 9-of-17 for 37 yards and was sacked six times by a punishing Rams defensive unit that did not allow a Washington first down in the second half.

"I've been waiting on that for a long time," Smith said of his first sack. "The first one felt good. It's nice to know that you're fine... knock the cobwebs off so to speak."

