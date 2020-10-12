Purple and Gold standard: Social media react to Lakers winning 2020 NBA title

Lakers fans react during Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Ringo Chiu, Reuters

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers captured their 2020 NBA championship and, of course, social media went bonkers.

Here are a few reactions to the Lakers winning their 17th league title.

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤



Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

The Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom is dressed in Lakers purple and gold.@waltdisneyworld | @espnwwos pic.twitter.com/X1GUgGaDda — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

Los Angeles is taking to the streets outside of Staples Center after the the Lakers win championship No. 17. pic.twitter.com/w25dbE76hZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 12, 2020

Historic season for so many reasons!! Congratulations on an incomparable finish and another championship for my brother @KingJames!!! @NBA @TheNBPA — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 12, 2020