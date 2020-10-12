PBA: Phoenix pulls away in 3rd quarter to blow out Meralco

Matthew Wright scored 36 points to power Phoenix to victory over Meralco. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters gave new head coach Topex Robinson an impressive win in his debut, as they overwhelmed the Meralco Bolts, 116-98, in their first game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Monday.

The Fuel Masters bucked a slow start, thanks to Matthew Wright's sniping, before the rest of Phoenix LPG got in on the act in the second quarter. They ended the first half on a 9-0 blast to take a 53-41 lead at the half, and ramped up their intensity in the third quarter to break the game open.

A 15-2 run to open the third period put Phoenix in complete control, 68-43, and they did not let up from there.

Wright was superb, scoring 36 points on 11-of-23 shooting to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Jason Perkins added 17 points, nine rebounds, and five dimes, while Justin Chua also had 17 points and RR Garcia added 14 markers.

"Winning one game doesn't make us bubble champions," said Robinson, who is the team's interim coach, having replaced Louie Alas. "It doesn't really define who we are right now."

"It just shows the promise that we have if we stick to our guns," he added.

Phoenix's defense suffocated the Bolts, and on the other end, Meralco had no answer for the Fuel Masters' three-point onslaught. As a team, Phoenix had 17 three-pointers in the game, shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

The Fuel Masters put the game out of reach in the third frame when they outscored Meralco, 39-22. The Bolts made just seven field goals in the period, while Phoenix went 11-of-19 from the field -- including seven-of-12 from long range.

Wright was unstoppable in the period, making four of his five shots for 14 points to lead Phoenix's charge.

The Fuel Masters led by as much as 29 points, 92-63, off a three-pointer by Dave Marcelo to end the third quarter.

Veteran forward Reynel Hugnatan led Meralco with 16 points and Chris Newsome added 12 markers. But Baser Amer was held in check, with just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.