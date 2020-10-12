PBA: No time to celebrate for Pogoy as TNT turns attention to CJ Perez, Dyip

TNT's Roger Pogoy looks to shoot against Alaska's Robbie Herndon and Abu Tratter. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Roger Pogoy showed no signs of rust in his first game back from a long layoff.

The TNT swingman exploded for a career-best 45 points, powering the Tropang Giga to a 100-95 victory over the Alaska Aces on Sunday night. It was the first game for TNT in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, which is being played in a "bubble" in Pampanga.

Pogoy went 17-of-29 from the field and made 10 of his 17 attempts from beyond the arc. His last three-pointer tied the count at 92, before veteran point guard Jayson Castro took over in the clutch for TNT.

"Sa totoo lang noong una, 'pag pasok ko pa lang, sabi ko na hindi ako manggigigil, kasi alam ko na hindi ko makuha 'yung rhythm ko, kasi ang tagal ng walang laro," Pogoy said of his mindset entering the game.

"Buti na lang nga, noong mga ilang tira ko, pumasok kaagad so parang nafi-feel ko na maganda ang bitaw ko kanina. So ayun, pumapasok naman 'yung mga tira," he added.

But Pogoy stressed that there is no time for him or for TNT to celebrate, considering the compressed schedule they have in the bubble. The Tropang Giga only have a day to rest before taking on the Terra Firma Dyip in their second game on Tuesday.

"Wala pang celebration, kasi every other day, laro kaagad eh," said Pogoy. "Preparation kaagad eh, walang celebration, preparation kaagad."

Already, he is anticipating a difficult encounter against the Dyip.

Terra Firma features reigning PBA Rookie of the Year CJ Perez, who led the league in scoring in his freshman season with 20.8 points per game. They also have a promising rookie in Roosevelt Adams.

"Siguro mas mahirap siguro sa next game, kasi unang-una na-scout nila kami kasi una kaming nakalaro, tapos alam na nila 'yung mga plays or laro namin," said Pogoy. "So siguro, mas mahirap."

The Dyip are also a hungry squad, with Perez making no secret of his desire to lead the franchise to a playoff berth in his second season with them. A win over TNT will go a long way towards boosting the confidence of the young team.

Pogoy said he will play with the same mindset that he had against Alaska, and keep going hard until the final buzzer.

"Parehas kanina -- kahit tambak na kami noong first quarter, 'yun ang palaging sinasabi ni coach na 'wag kayong sumuko kasi lahat naman talagang team ngayon, parang nangangalawang. So laro lang tayo hanggang fourth, so ayun buti na lang nakahabol kami," he said.