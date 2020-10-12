PBA: Kiefer takes responsibility for NLEX's disappointing loss to Ginebra

NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena during a media availability session on Monday morning at the Quest Hotel. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena said he felt that he "let the team down" after the Road Warriors succumbed to Barangay Ginebra, 102-92, in their first game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday.

Ravena got off to a slow start, taking just three field goals in the first quarter and making one. He finished with just six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the game, as he never got his rhythm offensively.

"Very disappointing," Ravena said of their performance in the first game.

"Coach always talked about accountability, and for me that's the biggest takeaway from the first game," he added. "I started the game flat, personally, and I felt like I let the team down, especially as one of the leaders of the team."

Even with Ravena having an off-night, the Road Warriors still remained in the hunt. They were within eight points at the end of the third quarter, 83-75, with Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz leading the way.

NLEX ran out of firepower in the fourth period, however. They scored just 17 points in the final frame, and could not put together enough stops on the other end as well. Scottie Thompson put the finishing touches on Ginebra's win, hitting a dagger three-pointer with a minute and 49 seconds left that made it a 12-point game, 100-88.

Ravena vowed to learn quickly from his mistakes in their first game inside the "bubble."

"I guess that's one thing that I have to really focus on in a fast tournament such as what's gonna happen now," said the guard. "Talked to the team, I told them I couldn't play and start like that, and they talked to me at some point, na I'm one of the leaders of the team nga."

"So I guess, that's one of the adjustments and I'll make sure that won't happen again for the rest of the tournament," he added.

The Road Warriors will try to avoid an early losing skid against the Magnolia Hotshots on Wednesday, still at the Angeles University Foundation Gym where all games of the Philippine Cup will be played.