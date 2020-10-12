PBA: Blackwater impresses with revamped roster in win vs NorthPort

Don Trollano and Roi Sumang scored 17 points each to lead Blackwater to a 96-89 win over NorthPort in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga

Given an offseason in which its front office considered quitting the league, Blackwater's bubble debut was impressive, highlighted by a 41-point third quarter.

NorthPort chipped away at the deficit to give it a chance to win, but a turnover by Kevin Ferrer that would have made it a 1-possession did the Batang Pier in.

(More details to follow)