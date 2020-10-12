PBA: Adjustments needed for 'frustrated' Erram, says TNT coach

Poy Erram (7) was ejected in his first game for TNT. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Poy Erram's highly-anticipated debut for TNT was one to forget as the center played just 16 minutes before he was ejected against the Alaska Aces.

Erram was called for a flagrant foul penalty 1 in the first quarter, and then a technical foul with 20 seconds to go in the third which spelled an early end to his first game for the Tropang Giga.

It was a frustrating debut for Erram, who had waited months to finally play for TNT after being traded by NLEX.

"Si Poy, he needs to adjust," said TNT head coach Bong Ravena after the game. "Na-frustrate siya eh."

Erram had just four points on 1-of-3 shooting during the game, though he also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Despite his absence in the fourth quarter, TNT still hacked out a 100-95 win, thanks in large part to Roger Pogoy's career game and Jayson Castro's heroics in the clutch. Pogoy scored a career-best 45 points, while Castro hit the go-ahead free throws as well as the insurance layup that sealed the win.

Ravena knows, however, that TNT will need Erram to be at his best if they hope to challenge for the PBA Philippine Cup title.

"He needs to be patient, and he has to adjust," the coach said. "Hindi naman namin papabayaan si Poy."

"Kailangan lang ng adjustment sa role niya at saka sa game niya," Ravena said.

TNT drafted Erram in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft but released him without the center having played a game for the squad. Erram went on to start for Blackwater and then for NLEX, before the Tropang Giga acquired him in the offseason.

A former Defensive Player of the Year, Erram is expected to shore up TNT's interior defense especially after the squad lost Kelly Williams to an abrupt retirement.

Ravena made it clear that it was not just Erram who needed to adjust and improve. Despite the victory, he said that TNT is far from the level it needs to reach in the All-Filipino Cup.

"Hopefully, we'll learn from this game and mandala namin sa next game," he said. "We had so many turnovers and defensive lapses. So we have to fix that in preparation for the next game."

TNT plays Terra Firma on Tuesday. All games in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup will be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, which is part of the league's "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.