NFL shuffles schedule as virus case delays Pats-Denver game

NEW YORK -- The NFL postponed the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game to next Sunday after another positive Covid-19 player test in the Patriots' squad Sunday, the team's fourth since last weekend.

In setting a new date for the Denver visit to New England, the league reshuffled seven other games and swapped around bye weeks, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins the clubs most affected.

The NFL had previously pushed back the Patriots-Broncos game from Sunday to Monday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive following a Monday loss at Kansas City.

Both teams will have this week off, using their bye week on short notice after Saturday test results released on Sunday revealed another positive Patriots test on an unidentified player.

The Patriots practice facility, which reopened on Saturday for a workout after no positive tests on Friday, was again shut down.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week, resulting in New England's game at Kansas City being pushed back to Monday. The Patriots fell to the reigning Super Bowl champions 26-10.

The Tennessee Titans, whose scheduled Sunday game against fellow unbeaten team Buffalo has been moved to Tuesday, also had their training facility closed again Sunday after a new positive Covid-19 case involving a staff member.

That makes 24 cases for the Titans, 13 players and 11 others, such as coaches and trainers, since September 24.

Tennessee's previous scheduled game, against Pittsburgh last week, was moved to October 25. That forced the NFL to delay the Steelers game against Baltimore, planned for that date, to the following week.

The Titans, set to play host to Buffalo, are "in communication with the league on the next steps," according to a team statement.

Tennessee had reopened its training facility for workouts on Saturday as well, the first time this month the Titans practiced there.

In announcing a new Patriots-Broncos date for next Sunday, the NFL made several other schedule shifts.

The matchup between unbeaten Buffalo and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City was moved from Thursday to October 19.

Miami's game at Denver, that had been set for next Sunday, moves to November 22. The Dolphins will instead play at home next Sunday against the New York Jets in a game moved from November 15, when Miami will entertain the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers, who were to have faced the Jets next Sunday, will instead play host to New York on November 22. The Broncos, who were to have played host to the Chargers on November 22, will instead meet them on November 1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who were to have visited the Chargers on November 1, will instead play that game on October 25, when the Jaguars were to have had a bye week, which now will come on November 1.

The Jets had their bye week moved forward a week.

The complex shuffle might have to be repeated soon if the Titans and Bills cannot play Tuesday as still scheduled.

