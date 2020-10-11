Home  >  Sports

LIVE BLOG: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers (2020 NBA Finals, Game 6)

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2020 07:09 AM

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are confident they can take care of business in Game 6. Mark J. Terrill, AP

What once appeared a foregone conclusion in these 2020 NBA Finals has now turned out to be a tossup between two determined, but worn-out teams for basketball's biggest prize. 

The Los Angeles Lakers try to finish the title series in Game 6 after letting one chance slip away, while the Miami Heat look to extend their Goliath-slaying ways to a do-or-die. 

Game 6 is set to tipoff at about 7:30 a.m., Monday (Manila time).

