LIVE BLOG: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers (2020 NBA Finals, Game 6)
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 12 2020 07:09 AM
What once appeared a foregone conclusion in these 2020 NBA Finals has now turned out to be a tossup between two determined, but worn-out teams for basketball's biggest prize.
The Los Angeles Lakers try to finish the title series in Game 6 after letting one chance slip away, while the Miami Heat look to extend their Goliath-slaying ways to a do-or-die.
Game 6 is set to tipoff at about 7:30 a.m., Monday (Manila time).
