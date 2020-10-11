LIVE BLOG: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers (2020 NBA Finals, Game 6)

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are confident they can take care of business in Game 6. Mark J. Terrill, AP

What once appeared a foregone conclusion in these 2020 NBA Finals has now turned out to be a tossup between two determined, but worn-out teams for basketball's biggest prize.

The Los Angeles Lakers try to finish the title series in Game 6 after letting one chance slip away, while the Miami Heat look to extend their Goliath-slaying ways to a do-or-die.

Game 6 is set to tipoff at about 7:30 a.m., Monday (Manila time).