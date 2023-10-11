UAAP: UP women still unbeaten after holding off FEU

The UP Fighting Maroons are now 4-0 in UAAP Season 86. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines fended off a late challenge by Far Eastern University for a 64-61 win on Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 4-0 in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, keeping their hold on the solo lead.

Rookie Louna Ozar led the Fighting Maroons with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

"It's expected from (Ozar)," said Fighting Maroons head coach Paul Ramos. "I'm just continuously reminding her to just be in the moment and enjoy the experience and continue to get better with her teammates."

UP led 64-50 with 6:45 to go in the fourth quarter but the Lady Tamaraws did not give up. Josee Kaputu, Shane Salvani and Jamerin Delos Santos combined to bring UP's cushion to just three points with still 1:41 to play.

Kaputu had a chance to edge the Lady Tamaraws closer, but her jumper fizzled out. Christie Bariquit then committed a costly turnover after the Fighting Maroons called a timeout with 50 seconds on the clock but UP locked FEU down to hold on for the win.

"I think FEU prepared very well," said Ramos. "We were late in our adjustments and that's my coaching fault. I'm happy that towards the latter part of the game, we were able to collectively find a solution on some of their deployments."

Bariquit had 11 points and seven rebounds while Pesquera contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists for the Fighting Maroons. Justine Domingo had eight points and five steals while Onoh scored six points and seized 13 rebounds for UP.

UP's inside points won the game as the Fighting Maroons had 39 compared to the Lady Tamaraws' 28.

UP will next play University of Santo Tomas this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Kaputu led FEU with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three steals. Salvani had eight points, six rebounds and five assists while Delos Santos contributed eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Tamaraws.

FEU will look to bounce back against Ateneo de Manila University this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the same Pasay venue.

The scores:

UP 64 - Ozar 15, Bariquit 11, Pesquera 10, Domingo 8, Maw 7, Onoh 6, Godez 3, Sanchez 2, Vingno 2, Tapawan 0, Lozada 0, Jimenez 0, Sauz 0.

FEU 61 - Kaputu 19, Salvani 8, Delos Santos 8, Aquino 8, Maguiat 4, Del Prado 4, Pasilang 4, Ong 2, Nagma 2, Caringal 2.

Quarterscores: 21-14, 35-34, 55-48, 64-61.