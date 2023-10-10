UAAP: UP looks to extend perfect start against FEU

The UP Fighting Maroons have a chance to improve to 4-0. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines will try to extend its unbeaten start to four games when it plays Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 3-0 last Saturday after pulling away for a 78-60 rout of National University.

But rookie Francis Lopez, who earned Player of the Game honors against NU, was quick to downplay their fast start in the tournament.

"I just wanna say that the job is not finished for us. We have a lot to work on. This was just our third game, like coach (Goldwin Monteverde) is saying that it is just the start of the season," said the high-flying Lopez.

"We were really happy about today's game but we are moving on to the next game and hopefully we can get that win," he added.

Tip-off is at 11:00 a.m., with the Tamaraws hoping to finally barge into the win column. They have lost their first three assignments of the season, including a painful defeat against University of the East on Saturday where they squandered a 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Red Warriors, one of the four teams toting 2-1 win-loss records, look to build on that comeback against FEU when they take on defending champion Ateneo de Manila University at 1:00 p.m.

"We practice really hard every day. Coach Jack (Santiago) and the whole staff do their part every practice. We stayed as a unit and what coach Jack said, we stuck to the system and the system worked," said Gjerard Wilson, who sparked UE's comeback.

The Blue Eagles have lost two of their first three assignments -- their worst start to a season since Tab Baldwin took over the Ateneo program in 2016. Their lone win came against De La Salle University in their rivalry game last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, National U will try to bounce back from their loss to UP against winless University of Santo Tomas at 4:00 p.m.

La Salle and Adamson wrap up the quadruple header at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to the first two games and the last two contests of Wednesday's quadruple are sold separately.

RELATED VIDEO