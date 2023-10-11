UAAP: NU women back on track with win over UST

The NU Lady Bulldogs. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University dug deep for a 76-64 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Lady Bulldogs, who suffered a shock loss against the University of the Philippines on Sunday. In the process, they also ended the Tigresses' perfect 3-0 start to the season.

"We just told the girls to just learn from the UP game and move forward and focus our attention on UST," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan. "I thought we did a great job on the preparation and on the commitment of the players to do the game plan to the letter. Proud of these girls for coming back after a loss."

NU leaned on a big third quarter to pull away after building just a three-point lead at the half, 39-36. Karl Pingol, Gyspy Canuto, Camille Clarin, Tin Cayabyab, and Angel Surada took turns scoring as NU seized a 59-45 cushion with a minute left in the period.

Rhocel Bartolo, Karl Pingol, and Tin Cayabyab then combined to give the Lady Bulldogs their biggest lead in the game at 66-48 with over seven minutes remaining in the game.

"Our team was so concerned about getting a win right away in the first half," said Dimaunahan. "We were kind of gigil na gigil and wanting to win right away. We just told them to just settle and focus more and do our game plan."

"I love how they responded because, again, these girls are all winners. They always want to win."

Pingol led NU with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Joinaba Konateh had 12 points and nine rebounds. Angel Surada contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and had a +16 on the floor, and Camille Clarin added 10 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

Stefanie Berberabe made her long-awaited debut for NU in the UAAP. She scored just three points but contributed six assists, five rebounds, and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 42 inside points compared to the Growling Tigresses’ 26. NU had 31 bench points, while UST had 20.

NU will look to build on this win when it takes on De La Salle University this Sunday at 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Kent Pastrana bounced back from her previous showing last Sunday against De La Salle University, leading the Growling Tigresses with 18 points. Tantoy Ferrer had 17 points and six rebounds, while Tacky Tacatac had 15 points and four assists.

Reigning MVP Eka Soriano had an off game, producing just two points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, but also four turnovers.

UST will seek to bounce back when it faces the University of the Philippines this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

NU 76 - Pingol 13, Konateh 12, Surada 11, Clarin 10, Cayabyab 8, Canuto 7, Betanio 5, Bartolo 4, Berberabe 3, Fabruada 3.

UST 64 - Pastrana 18, Ferrer 17, Tacatac 15, Dionisio 8, Soriano 2, Ambos 2, Bron 2, Santos 0, Villasin 0, Maglupay 0, Ly 0, Serrano 0.

Quarterscores: 14-20, 39-36, 59-46, 76-64.