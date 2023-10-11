UAAP: Loss against Ateneo a wake-up call for La Salle

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After a win against University of Sto. Tomas last weekend, De La Salle University continued to display their dominance today.

The Green Archers banked on a huge third quarter, with Kevin Quiambao leading a 29-11 attack in the same frame, 15 of which came from him.

And for DLSU head coach Topex Robinson, what worked wonders for them is the awakening that they got after their defeat against Ateneo de Manila University last week.

“Our loss to Ateneo shook us in a way na we have to work together as a team. Sabi ko nga whatever it is we’re going through, as long as the same direction kami.”

“That ignited the fire within the team.”

On the other hand, Quiambao said that this outing was a result of the team charging together as a unit.

“Nung nag-stick kami sa system, kusang dumating yun,” he said on their run in the third. “Good thing, in-enjoy lang namin and every possession, talagang vinalue namin. Yung run na ‘yun is stick to the system lang.”