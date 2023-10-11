UAAP: Huge second half propels La Salle over Adamson

Kevin Quiambao against Adamson University at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 11, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) — A huge second-half surge allowed De La Salle University to triumph over Adamson University.

The Green Archers’ bows struck the Soaring Falcons, 71-58, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kevin Quiambo took charge with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, Michael Phillips followed with 14 markers, nine boards, and a pair of assists, steals, and blocks, and Evan Nelle also was pivotal in the victory with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and five dimes.

Down by three early in the third frame, the Topex Robinson-led squad charged a scorching 23-0 run to create a 58-38 lead in the same quarter, with Quiambao contributing 15 markers in the same period.

In the final 10 minutes of action, the Soaring Falcons went on a late run and scored 11 straight points to trim the once 24-point deficit to 13, 71-58, with 30 ticks left in the game, but it proved to be too late as La Salle’s lead was enough for them to clinch their third win in four contests.

"It was really a challenging game for us. We know Adamson will come into this game with a lot of confidence. We just have to make sure we're gonna come out knowing this is gonna be big for us," said Robinson about their late-game fightback.

Meanwhile, The Soaring Falcons, who fell to 2-2, were led by Jhon Calisay’s 12 points, Matt Erolons’ 10 markers, and Ced Manzano’s eight.

DLSU will next be facing National University on Sunday, October 15, at 2 PM, while Adamson is scheduled to go toe-to-toe against University of the East on the same date at 4 PM.

These games will be played still at the MOA Arena.

The Scores:

DLSU 71 - Quiambao 17, M. Phillips 14, Nelle 12, Policarpio 6, Manuel 6, Nonoy 4, Nwankwo 3, Cortez 3, Escandor 2, David 2, B. Phillips 2, Macalalag 0, Abadam 0, Gollena 0.

Adamson 58 - Calisay 12, Erolon 10, Manzano 8, Sabandal 7, Ojarikre 5, Montebon 3, Yerro 3, Magbuhos 3, Ramos 3, Colonia 3, Hanapi 1, Anabo 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

Quarterscores: 18-13, 32-33, 61-44, 71-58.