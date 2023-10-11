UAAP: Diouf saves the day for UP, fends off FEU in OT

Malick Diouf against the FEU Tamaraws at the the UAAP Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 11, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malick Diouf made the timely baskets to allow University of the Philippines (UP) to remain undefeated to open the year.

He led UP to an 80-76 win over Far Eastern University (FEU) at the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Diouf delivered an 11-point, 19-rebound performance, while Janjan Felicilda and CJ Cansino put up 17 and 14, respectively.

Tied at 73 in overtime, Diouf went for two straight conversions to separate themselves from the Morayta-based squad en route to their fourth victory in as many games.

Jorick Bautista broke the dry spell for FEU with a booming triple, his sixth make in sixth tries in the contest, to cut the lead to one with only 23 seconds remaining, but a free-throw from Cansino and an important lay-in by Felicilda finally allowed them to seal the victory.

Before this, tied at 65 apiece late in the fourth frame, Felicilda hit an and-one, reverse lay-in to create a three-point lead with only 1:48 remaining in the final quarter.

Bautista then answered with a three-pointer to tie the game at 68 with still 30.3 remaining in the clock, and FEU had the chance to win the game after a failed possession by UP.

A turnover by the Tamaraws resulted in a supposed game-winner by Francis Lopez, but it was deemed as null after a basket interference was called on Diouf.

Jorick Bautista had 26 markers, three rebounds, and two assists, while LJ Gonzales charged with 19, but these weren’t enough as they fell to their fourth defeat in as many games.

The Fighting Maroons will be going head-to-head with University of Santo Tomas on Saturday, October 14, at 4 p.m., at the same Pasay arena, while the Tamaraws will lock horns against Ateneo de Manila University on the same date and venue at 2 p.m.