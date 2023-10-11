Kacey dela Rosa in action for Ateneo against UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles earned a share of second place after pulling away for a 72-62 win over University of the East in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym.

The Blue Eagles improved their record to 3-1, tied with National University and University of Santo Tomas.

Kacey dela Rosa, last season's Rookie of the Year, was at the forefront of Ateneo's attack with 23 points, 18 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.

“This season, parang yung teams diba, dikit lahat ng games,” said Dela Rosa. “Masaya ako na ganito yung napakita ko. Natulungan ko yung team.”

The Blue Eagles led 59-39 in the third quarter off baskets from Sarah Makanjoula, Kacey Dela Rosa, Jhazmin Joson, Yunika Angala and Mille Gastador.

But UE trimmed the deficit to 58-67 with less than two minutes to go, with Minslie Paule, Dianne Pedregosa, and Arabela Dela Rosa combining to give the Lady Warriors some hope.

Dela Rosa and Calago then iced the game with a three-point play and lay-up respectively to seal the win with a 12-point cushion with over 40 seconds left.

Villacruz had 13 points for the Blue Eagles while Junize Calago contributed 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Nigerian sophomore Makanjuola also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jhazmin Joson had an off day for Ateneo against the Lady Warriors, being limited to just six points, five assists, and three rebounds while committing seven turnovers.

Despite winning the game, Ateneo committed 26 turnovers compared to UE’s 14. The Blue Eagles’ starters proved to be too strong for the Lady Warriors -- scoring 65 to the latter’s 34.

“We could have played better if we lessened our turnovers,” said Blue Eagles assistant coach PJ Navarro. “Right now, I’m seeing the turnovers are consistently there. If we lessen the turnovers, siguro mas maganda pa ilalara ng mga players namin.”

Ateneo will look to win a fourth consecutive game when it takes on Far Eastern University this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

On the other hand, Kat Ruiz led UE the Lady Warriors with 13 points while Trivie Burgos followed her lead with 11 points and eight rebounds. Paule also scored 10 points for UE.

UE dropped its fourth straight game this season. The Lady Warriors have an average losing margin of 14.75 points in their four assignments.

The Lady Warriors will play this Sunday against Adamson University at 11 a.m. also at the same Pasay venue.

The Scores:

Ateneo 72 - Dela Rosa 23, Villacruz 13, Calago 13, Makanjuola 10, Joson 6, Solis 3, Angala 3, Gastador 1, Cancio 0, Eufemiano 0, Tan 0.

UE 62 - Ruiz 13, Burgos 11, Paule 10, Pedregosa 8, Dela Rosa 8, Lorena 5, Kone 4, Ronquillo 2, Anastacio 1, Delig 0, Yanez 0, Del Carmen 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 37-26, 59-41, 72-62.