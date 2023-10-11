From the EASL Facebook page

Japan's Chiba Jets foiled Talk 'N Text in the opener of the 2023-2024 East Asia Super League on Wednesday night at the Funabashi Arena in Chiba.

The Jets took advantage of a depleted Tropang GIGA lineup, unleashing a scoring assault for a whole quarter to run away with a 93-75 win.

TNT played minus key players Mikey Williams, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana and their absence became more evident as Chiba pressed in action in the third quarter.

Ira Brown and D.J Stephens paced the Jets in the third canto for a 71-56 lead.

This became a 24-point gap following consistent outside shooting from the home team.

Quincy Miller carried the scoring duties for TNT with 22 points, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is coming off an Asian Games campaign with Jordan, added 15 points.

Brown and Stephens each had 19 markers for Chiba, which also got 18 points from Ren Kanechika.

The two teams will battle it out again on Nov. 1 when TNT hosts Chiba in Santa Rosa, Laguna.