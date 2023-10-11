Asian Games gold medalist Ernest John Obiena receives P5 million cash reward from the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) presented by its president Dr. Cecilio Pedro at FFCCCII building in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The cash gift aims to support his 2024 Paris Olympics bid. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Asia's top pole vaulter EJ Obiena will go through four training camps in Europe as part of his build-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Each of those camps will address specific parts of his training with the use of the equipment available in each of his stop.

"Right now the plan is to do four training camps," said Obiena, a week after his successful campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou, China.

"The reason is there are specific equipment on specific times, places the best to go through."

Obiena said that on top of his European camp is another camp in the US.

"We will also go to the training camp in the US 'cause there's a specific place there [with the] equipment we need to use," said the 27-year-old, who will fly back to Europe on Oct. 15.

The team of the Tondo-born athlete knows he has to go through a strict training in order to peak in time for the Games, which will take place in July 2024.

This has worked before throughout the 2022 season that saw him achieve several career milestones.



Apart from completing a three-peat in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, Obiena cleared the Olympic standard of 5.8 meters in Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden and punched his ticket to Paris.

Along the way, he reset his personal record by clearing 6-meters, joining a handful of pole vaulters to achieve such feat. Then he capped his campaign with a golden finish in the 10th Asian Games.

