NCAA: EAC hands Lyceum first loss; Letran loses anew

MANILA -- Emilio Aguinaldo College handed Lyceum of the Philippines University its first loss of the NCAA Season 99 tournament after claiming an 83-76 overtime win, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Generals made up for a fourth quarter meltdown by keeping the Pirates in check in the extra period, where Lyceum was limited to just two points.

EAC improved to 3-3 while Lyceum now has a 6-1 win-loss record. The result also boosted the Generals' hopes of making a breakthrough Final 4 appearance since they first joined the league 14 years ago.

King Gurtiza had a team-best 18 points, including a clutch bucket that averted a complete collapse and forced OT. Nat Cosejo, Ralph Robin and Nicole Quinal did the rest with 14, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Pirates had a chance to steal the win after recovering from a 62-53 deficit in the third quarter. They even took a 74-72 lead with a little over a minute to go on a Vince Cunanan layup.

But Gurtiza knotted the count at 74 with 36 seconds left, and the Generals clamped down defensively in overtime.

Shawn Umali of Lyceum did not play due to suspension, having committed an unsportsmanlike foul in their previous game. John Bravo led the Pirates with 18 points in the loss.

In the second game, Clint Escamis came through to lead Mapua to a 77-71 defeat of defending champion Letran.

Escamis had eight steals on top of his 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Marc Cuenco had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Deo Cuajao had 20 points in the loss for Letran.

Mapua is at solo second with a 5-1 slate, while Letran dropped to 0-6.

The scores:

First game:

EAC 83- Gurtiza 18, Cosejo 14, Robin 13, Quinal 11, Maguliano 8, Luciano 6, Cosa 5, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 2, Umpad 2, Angeles 0, Balowa 0

LPU 76- Bravo 18, Guadana 13, Valdez 12, Barba 11, Cunanan 10, Aviles 4, Verzosa 3, Montano 2, Penafiel 2, Omandac 1, Villegas 0

Quarterscores: 18-17; 37-33; 62-53; 74-74 (OT); 83-76

Second game:

Mapua 77- Escamis 20, Cuenco 20, Bonifacio 11, Soriano 9, Asuncion 5, Rosillo 4, Hernandez 4, Recto 4, Bancale 0, Dalisay 0, Fornis 0

Letran 71- Cuajao 20, Reyson 16, Santos 14, Javillonar 6, Go 6, Jumao-as 3, Ariar 22, Bojorcelo 0, Monje 0, Garupil 0, Batallier 0, Guarino 0, Fajardo 0

Quarterscores: 24-13; 49-35; 56-55; 77-71

