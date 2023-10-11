Marcial: Pacquiao in Paris will be big for PH Olympic team

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines takes on Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China in their gold medal match of the men's 90 kilogram division during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 5, 2023. Marcial settled for silver after losing to his opponent on points. PSC-POC Media pool handout

MANILA -- Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial is excited to fight alongside his boss, Manny Pacquiao, in the coming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Marcial, who already qualified for Paris via his silver medal finish in the 19th Asian Games, said that Pacquiao's presence alone will certainly be a huge morale boost for the Philippine team.

"Sobrang proud ako nun kapag nakasama namin si Sir Manny sa Olympics. Karangalan namin yun bilang amateur boxer na may legend sa lineup namin sa Olympics tapos kasama ako dun," said Marcial, who fights professionally under Pacquiao's MP Promotions.

Pacquiao, the world's only eight-division former world champion, expressed his desire to compete in Paris with hopes of winning the Philippine's first Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has already reached out to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding Pacquiao's eligibility, with the hope that he can qualify via the universality rule.



"Siyempre kailangan muna payagan ng IOC na makapaglaban si Sir Manny," said Marcial.

"Pero kung papayag yun alam ko yung mga amateur boxer lalong magiging inspired na makasama si Sir Manny."

