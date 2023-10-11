DLSU guard Lee Sario (right). UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- De La Salle University (DLSU) women's basketball team guard Lee Sario revealed that she did not change much in her training routine nor put in the extra work after struggling in her first three games.

She just kept believing harder, knowing it was the mental aspect of herself that needed realigning.

"Come to think of it, what I did extra was extra belief in myself. I reflected on my game kasi as what coach told me, it's not about the skills aspect of the game but mental," Sario said.

Determined to redeem herself from a paltry 7.6 point-production in her first three outings, the focus paid off as Sario dropped 20 points which included four triples in the Lady Archers' breakthrough 63-55 win over the Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

"I was mentally lost during the first three games. I didn't have enough confidence to play my game. If there was anything extra I did, it was to believe extra hard in myself," she said.

"It's really a matter of how mentally focused and present I am during the game. I really needed this break for myself because I am one of the leaders of the team and I wasn't playing well for the first three games. I realized and reflected that I have to redeem myself for the team and the school."

Finalists last year, La Salle's uncharacteristic 0-3 start to open the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball season definitely took its toll mentally on the rebuilding Lady Archers.

"It wasn't just three straight losses. We had a lot of losses during our preseason events. The level of confidence that we have, siyempre bumababa," Sario said.

"There was no other motivation for this game because we were down 0-3. With this win, it's really important for us. It's not just a regular win but it boosted our confidence. It feels good na nakaka-angat ng self-esteem for the whole team."

Longtime Lady Archers mentor Cholo Villanueva also kept his trust in Sario, who is pegged as one of the leaders of the squad.

“Her value comes from her work. It’s just going to be a certain amount of time that all her hard work will be paying off. She didn’t stop working even though she was having a bad game," Villanueva said.

Given that the Lady Archers have lost key veterans Joehanna Arciga, Chini Espinas, Fina Niantcho Tchuido, and Ameng Torres from last season, the team has tempered its expectations entering Season 86.

While still gunning for the Final Four at the very least, Sario understands that it will be a long process for her teammates.

"Learning from our mistakes every game is what matters to us. The win just follows after we correct our mistakes and improve each day," she furthered.

"What we're trying to do right now is try to believe in his system, in the La Salle program, and just being as one and always being there for the teammates no matter how tough the situation is."

For now, what's vital is to instill the winning mindset among the younger players so the new-look Lady Archers can be competitive in the games to come.

"It's a long way to go but we're glad we're seeing progress," Sario said. "What I can promise is that we will work hard each game, we will put our hearts out there. Just like the win (versus Adamson), our pride was there, and we wanted that win. I hope we can replicate that in our next games."

RELATED VIDEO