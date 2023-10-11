Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin against University of the East at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 11, 2023, at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University was able to get back to the win column after defeating University of the East earlier today.

The Blue Eagles avoided another late-game meltdown as they took care of business against the Red Warriors thanks to two huge triples by Jared Brown.

But for head coach Tab Baldwin, what made wonders for the Ateneans was their ability to slowly convert their preparations into the hardcourt.

“In some areas I think there’s progress, and I think progress will be found primarily in execution of the game plan,” the four-time UAAP champion mentor said post-game.

The Blue Eagles attempted 34 free throws in comparison to UE’s four, but according to Baldwin, this was a matter of them playing to their strength inside the court.

“It was a good tactic for us, [especially] where we feel we have an advantage, and we felt like it was a point of attack for us. We got some benefits there.”

“That scenario of growth will require a lot more attention, but in today’s game, we really wanted to go inside, and we ended up with 34 free throws.”

But for the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor, this is only one of the many more boxes that they need to tick as Season 86 progresses.

“The adaptability of this team to each opponent is a little bit limited right now because of lack of experience. We just don’t have enough games where we go up against that coach and his style and system, and use a game plan in preparation,” he said.

Playing a factor in this, Baldwin added, is the numerous new names that they integrated into their roster following the departure of some of its veterans like Ange Kouame and BJ Andrade.

“It’s different. In past teams, we had a lot more continuity and personnel, and even that continuity of personnel was generally players who have been with us in past seasons and were stepping up into more significant roles,” Baldwin said.

“This year, it’s just sort of new faces everywhere. That does present its own challenges. I don’t wanna sit here and make excuses because I really believe in the talent that we recruited.”

Like in their earlier games, Baldwin preached for more patience as they try to tap into the true potential of this particular roster of the Katipunan-based squad.

“But culture and chemistry take time. We’ll get there, but there’s a significant amount of management as supposed to coaching this year,” he said.

“There’s a lot of coaching going on, but there’s a lot more management, and there’s some pain there for the coaches and for the players.”

“Anything that’s worthwhile in the end is gonna [need] some hard work to get there.”

