Ancajas' title tiff vs Inoue headlines Tokyo card

Jerwin Ancajas' world title tiff against WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue will be featured as part of a double header that will take place in Tokyo, Japan on Nov. 15.

Ancajas' bout will serve as the main event as he takes on the younger brother of the Japan's biggest superstar Naoya Inoue at the 20,000-seater Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena.

In the co-feature, Artem Dalakian puts his WBA flyweight world title on the line against Japanese contender Seigo Yuri Akui.

The card is promoted by Top Rank and will be streamed exclusively in the US in the early morning hours on ESPN+.

It will be a crucial match for the Filipino boxer as he bids to become a world champion again, since losing his IBF junior bantamweight title to Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina in 2022.

Ancajas, who has been training in Las Vegas together with his trainer-manager Joven Jimenez for sometime now, is coming off a fifth-round stoppage against Colombian Wilner Soto.

It was his first bout at a heavier weight class since his title defeat.

Inoue, who holds a record of 18-1, 4 KOs, captured the vacant WBA crown with a decision win against former junior bantamweight world champion Liborio Solis in April.

Ancajas, on the other hand, is the more experienced fighter with a 34-3-2 (23 KOs) record.

He made nine successful defenses of his IBF junior bantam strap, before losing the crown to Martinez.

