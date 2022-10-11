Terrence Fortea (11) of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) guard Terrence Fortea is the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for Season 85, after rising to the occasion for the defending champions.

Even with starting point guard JD Cagulangan out with injury, the Fighting Maroons have not skipped a beat and won their first three games of the men's basketball tournament.

Fortea has been a major factor in their unbeaten start, putting up 14.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and crisp 10-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc in three games.

On the strength of his breakout, Fortea emerged as the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for Season 85.

"Since 'nung situation namin about (JD), naging mindset kong kailangan mag-step up para sa team namin," said Fortea.

The 21-year-old guard opened his account in Season 85 with a 15-point, 9-assist, 5-rebound performance as UP escaped De La Salle University with a 72-69 win. He then put up 12 points, five dimes, and three boards in their 87-78 overtime win against Adamson University.

Fortea reset his career to 17 markers on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from downtown to tow UP to an unbeaten start after a 73-67 win over Far Eastern University .

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, also once the architect of the Bullpups' dynasty in high school, lauded the meteoric rise of his prized guard with the hopes of forming a new and more lethal backcourt combo.

"Last season was a big adjustment for him for that position. But this season, I think unti-unti, habang wala si (JD), nabibigyan siya ng time at nag-iimprove siya. Hopefully, pagbalik ni (JD), at least, puwede silang magsabay," he said.

Fortea edged out longtime teammate Carl Tamayo, La Salle's Schonny Winston, Ateneo de Manila University's Ange Kouame, University of the East's Kyle Paranada, and University of Santo Tomas's Nic Cabañero for the weekly award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league.

