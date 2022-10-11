After beating FEU, Kaye Pesquera and the UP Fighting Maroons eye another upset against the powerhouse NU Lady Bulldogs. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons know they are massive underdogs against National University (NU) in their UAAP Season 85 women's basketball game on Wednesday afternoon.

But this doesn't mean that the Fighting Maroons are going to accept defeat immediately, even as they play a determined NU squad that is chasing a 100th consecutive victory since 2014.

UP head coach Paul Ramos acknowledged that it was a "momentous event" for the Lady Bulldogs, who have not lost since Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 finals in October 2013 against De La Salle University.

"[But] there's always a first time. We wouldn't be on their side, celebrating," he said. "Obviously, we want to break that record. We're not gonna enter the court, celebrating for them."

The Lady Bulldogs have been the gold standard in UAAP women's basketball since 2014. Their 99-game winning streak includes six consecutive championships. But their most recent game in Season 85 showed that there may be cracks in NU's armor.

Against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs nearly lost grip of a 17-point lead and were under threat up until the final seconds before hanging on for a 78-75 win. Star guard Camille Clarin called it an "eye-opener" for the powerhouse team.

For the rest of the league, however, it may be the boost of confidence that they need against the defending champions.

"We would try our best to improve and get better during that game. If we put ourselves in an opportunity to win, we'll get it," said Ramos. "Walang masama kung makapuwing kami."

Still, Ramos is also realistic about their chances. Before their close call against UST, NU won its first two games by an average of 60.5 points.

"We cannot just joke around 'Oh makapuwing tayo'," the UP coach said. "We have to play our a game in order for us to be at least in a position to win -- not win the game, but in a position to win a ball game."

"So, it's a big mindset, but again, every game, we're just happy that we're gaining momentum."

The Fighting Maroons are confident heading into the game, having stopped Far Eastern University on Saturday, 73-56, to rack up a second straight win. It's the first time since Season 78 that they have put together a winning streak.

After surviving UST's challenge, the Lady Bulldogs are wary of the threat posed by the Fighting Maroons.

"We cannot overlook any teams here in the UAAP," NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said. "You have to respect the game, and we have to respect the opponents, kung sino man ang kalaban. So we're gonna prepare for our next game and see what happens on Wednesday."

Game time between UP and NU is at 3 p.m. at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: