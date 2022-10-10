Senate panel passes 2023 budget proposal for PSC, GAB

MANILA—A Senate committee on Monday passed the proposed 2023 budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

During a Senate Committee on Finance hearing, PSC Chairman Noli Eala laid out his agency's total budget proposal at P5.216 billion, of which only P218.18 million was endorsed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the National Expenditure Program.

“Ang amin pong budget proposal, which includes capital outlay for the Philippine Sports Training Center, includes international competitions; totals to P4.9 billion. The NEP that was endorsed by the DBM is at P218 million,” said Eala.

“In terms of the 2023 Tier 2 projects summary, ito po 'yung aming ni-request, hindi po ito na-endorse ng DBM. This includes the preparation, the training and participation in major international competitions; including the coming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, the ASEAN Games, the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games, the World Combat Games, the ANOC World Beach Games; and the preparation, training, and participation for the Asian Beach Games,” he explained.

The PSC, under the Philippine Sports Development Plan for 2022-2028, is also pushing for enhancement of grassroots sports program for upcoming athletes from various regions of the country, providing national athletes with science-based training, and laying out rationalized sports infrastructure programs.

Partnerships with the private sector under the Gintong Alay concept were also included.

Eala also voiced his support for hosting the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“As part of our support for elite athletes, for high-performance athletes, the PSC is committed to support the FIBA World Cup. We believe that the FIBA World Cup is a program that not only will help the sport of basketball which we all love. More than that we believe that the FIBA World Cup will showcase the Filipino hospitality once again, will showcase our capacity to host international tournaments and to engage our people in something that will forever be written in our history books,” he said.

Ermar Benitez, GAB OIC and chief of the body's legal division, also laid out his agency's P156.6 million proposed budget.

“We were able to renew the GAB-DOH MOA, memorandum of agreement for free medical and neurological services for our boxers and other contact sports athletes,” said Benitez.

He said these include new hematoma machines for boxers and other contact sports athletes; setting up of GAB Emergency Response Team, and enhancement of GAB Boxing & other Contact Sports Records Information System for boxing fight matchmakers, managers, and promoters.

He said these resources can also be used by professional sports leagues like Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), Pilipinas Super League (PSL), Filipino Basketball League (FilBasket), and East Asia Super League.

—Report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News