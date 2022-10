The Petro Gazz Angels celebrate after scoring against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels showed great composure in overcoming Choco Mucho in three sets to open their campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Behind a superb debut from import Lindsey Vander Weide, the Gazz Angels snatched a 27-25, 25-22, 28-26, out-executing the Flying Titans down the stretch each time.