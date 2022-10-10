PVL: F2 makes much-awaited return vs Chery Tiggo

American import Lindsay Stalzer is back in the Philippines for another tour of duty with F2 Logistics. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After missing out on the Invitational Conference, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will make their return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cargo Movers will open their campaign in the Reinforced Conference against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, with a roster bolstered by the addition of American import Lindsay Stalzer and powerhouse spiker Kalei Mau.

F2 Logistics languished in sixth place in the Open Conference, in what was their first taste of action in the PVL. But they are expected to contend in the Reinforced Conference, with Stalzer and Mau joined by a local crew anchored by Ara Galang, Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, Kianna Dy, and Majoy Baron.

Benson Bocboc will call the shots for the Cargo Movers in the tournament. Despite their souped-up roster, the coach remains wary of the threat posed by Chery Tiggo, who will be anchored by Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic.

"Sa pagkakaalam ko maraming changes sa Chery, especially sa middle pero the key players are still there ," said Bocboc. "Of course, we have to look into the import kung papaano, pero we have to do that real time, on the spot kasi wala silang prior match so doon natin makikita 'yung adjustments na gagawin natin."

The Crossovers will still have the likes of Dindin Manabat, Shaya Adorador, EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, and Jasmine Nabor as their local aces.

First serve is at 2:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Petro Gazz Angels will finally get to defend their crown, three years after winning the PVL Reinforced Conference via an upset of Creamline.

American outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide will lead the way for the Angels, who will also have local stars Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones, Jonah Sabete, Aiza Pontillas, and MJ Phillips.

"It's been a long time [since the 2019 finals]. In those three years, we have changed rosters three times. But we’ll still try to get the championship," said Petro Gazz coach Rald Ricafort.

The Angels will open their title defense against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who are eyeing a breakthrough campaign with Uzbek-Azerbaijani Odina Aliyeva as their anchor.

First serve between Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho is at 5:30 p.m.

