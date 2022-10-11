PH to send 814-man team to Cambodia SEA Games

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is expecting to send an 814-strong Team Philippines to Cambodia for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games next year.

This was after the completion of two consultative meetings with national sports associations (NSAs) on Monday.

Cambodia will stage a total of 49 sports for the May 5 to 16, 2023 SEA Games with the POC eyeing full participation in the competition that offers 608 gold medals, which will be the most in SEA Games history.

“It’s again a fighting team and the goal is to send the best full contingent as possible,” POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said during the second consultative meeting with NSAs whose sports are on the Cambodia program on Monday.

The POC already met with representatives from combat sports or martial arts last week and concluded the meeting with their counterparts from ball games and other disciplines.

The Philippines fielded 656 athletes to the Vietnam SEA Games last May. In the 2019 edition hosted by the Philippines, the country deployed close to 1,000 athletes to emerge overall champion.

The entry by numbers per sports are: dancesports 12, esports 45, fencing 24, fin swimming 9, gymnastics (aerobics and artistic) 13, jet ski 8, obstacle sports 20, sailing 8, triathlon 10, athletics 47, aquatics 39, diving 2, bodybuilding 15, cycling 28, weightlifting 14, water polo 26, badminton 16, basketball 32, billiards 12, cricket 15, floorball 40, football 46, golf 7, hockey 24, petanque 16, soft tennis 12, sepak takraw 22, table tennis 10, tennis 12, volleyball 28, beach volleyball 16, arnis 12, boxing 11, jiujitsu 6, judo 10, karate 19, kickboxing 12, kun bokator 9, muay 14, pencak silat 17, taekwondo 25, vovinam 28, wrestling 18, and wushu 20.

Competitions at the 32nd SEA Games are deemed to benefit the hosts as their athletes could field a 100-percent participation in combat sports.

Cambodia also included two indigenous sports — Kun Bokator, a martial art practiced by the ancient Khmer military, and Ouk Chatrang, also a Khmer chess game.

