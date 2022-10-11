Gilas Pilipinas guard Camille Nolasco (12). FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Camille Nolasco, a mainstay of the Philippine youth team in 5-on-5 basketball, will lead the way for the national squad in the FIBA 3x3 U17 Asia Cup 2022 in Malaysia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the roster on Tuesday.

Nolasco, a product of Miriam College, last played for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship last September. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 steals in five games in the tournament.

Joining the Gilas Pilipinas Youth 3x3 Women's Team are: National University High School's BJ Villarin and Nicole Pring, and Adamson University High School's Arianna Delos Santos.

This will be their first participation in an international 3x3 tournament.

Set to call the shots for the team is veteran coach Pat Aquino, the program director for Gilas Pilipinas Women who has led the squad in several 5-on-5 and 3x3 tournaments.

Gilas Youth is grouped together with Thailand and Hong Kong in Qualifying Draw A. They will need to win that phase in order to advance to the Pool Play stage of the tournament.

Their first game will be against Hong Kong at 2:50 p.m. on October 13, followed by their matchup against Thailand at 4:10 p.m.

