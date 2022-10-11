The project director and head coach of the Gilas women’s side takes pride seeing the program revived and recently thrive. Handout

The push to form a competitive Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team has made Patrick Aquino a busy man.

The former coach of the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP and now project director and head coach of the Gilas women’s side takes pride seeing the program revived and recently thrive.

“It’s been 10 years since the last program for the girls. I think I was the last person rin to coach the youth team, during those times in 2010 with Ever Bilena. But now, through the help of sir Sonny (Barrios), sir Al Panlilio and the SBP, they asked me to form a team this year for the under-16 and under-18,” said Aquino, who led the Lady Bulldogs to six straight UAAP titles and a record 96 straight wins.

Aquino’s primary role as Gilas program director is to recruit players and develop more talents from different parts of the country where there is a strong base of players.

That project has yielded fruit.

In the recent FIBA Asia Under-18 tournament, the Philippines secured the bronze medal to jumpstart the country’s program, with Kristan Yumul, Ashley Loon, Kate Bobadilla, Sumaya Sugapong, Candice Alexie Udal, Sydney Heyn, Kalen Abraham, BJ Villarin, Rhiana Calvert, Louna Ozar, and Dianne Camille Nolasco suiting up.

They defeated Samoa, 84-68, to win the bronze, a day after the Philippines lost a heartbreaker against Malaysia, 66-65, in the semifinals.

With a solid foundation laid in the youth level, the team aims to establish continuity up to the Gilas senior women’s team, which has won back-to-back gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

According to Aquino, their next plan is to go to different provinces, conduct basketball clinics, and discover new talents; just recently, he joined veteran coach Jong Uichico in a basketball camp in Isabela.

Aside from Isabela, Aquino also went to Cebu and Davao for his own basketball clinics for women and even pushed it as far as the United States for recruitment.

“We had a decent turnout. Maraming girls who are excited to go to the clinics, wanting to play basketball. And that’s good. Kasi dati, wala talagang programa because the program was shelved the past two years because of the pandemic. But now, naglalabasan sila, so that’s good for the program,” Aquino said, referring to the Isabela basketball clinic.

“It’s been good for me as director for the women’s program, going there to the grassroots program,” he added. “That’s the start of what we’re really doing, to have a list of players na puwede nating mapakinabangan in the future.”