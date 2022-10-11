LOOK: Melissa Gohing gives birth to first child

MANILA – Former volleyball player Melissa Gohing has given birth to her first child with actor Rocco Nacino.

Gohing shared a family photo with their new bundle of joy on Instagram. The coupled named their son Ezren Raffaello.

In one of the photos, the couple revealed that Ezren was born on October 9, weighing 7.48 pounds.

“I prayed for a life full of love & God blessed me with my family. Meet our son, Ezren Raffaello Gohing Nacino,” she said in the caption.

Last June, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

"Boy oh boy! We are overwhelmed with joy! Tanggap ko na mini me mo ito @nacinorocco. Getting rid of my heels to chase this wild little boy. Mana sayo! Haha,” Gohing said at the time.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged in 2020, three years after entering into a romantic relationship. The couple got married in January 2021.

RELATED VIDEO