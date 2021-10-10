The International 10 (TI10), DOTA 2's biggest annual tournament, has concluded its group stage with some unexpected results on the placement of some fan favorites.

Chinese teams Invictus Gaming (IG) and PSG.LGD dominate both groups with IG scoring 6-2-0 and PSG.LGD scoring 7-1-0.

In Group A, the upper bracket is made up of Russia-based team Virtus.pro, European giant OG, and Southeast Asia representative T1.

Meanwhile, the upper bracket in Group B is made up of Europe's Team Secret, China bet Vici Gaming, and Russia-based and TI newcome Team Spirit.

Fan favorites Evil Geniuses settled for the lower bracket of Group A, together with Undying, Team Aster, and Alliance.

Quincy Crew, who was undefeated in the Dota Pro Circuit in North America, also settled for the lower bracket in group B, together with beastcoast, Elephant, and Fnatic.

Teams with Filipino players in their roster (T1, Evil Geniuses, Fnatic) survived elimination in the group stage after South American teams Thunder Predator and SG esports scored 0-0-8 and 1-0-7, respectively. Both teams take home $100,000 each.

Main event of The International 10 will commence on Oct. 12. (📷: Wykrhm Reddy)

The main stage will begin on October 12, 3 p.m. local time, where teams will fight their way to the top and claim over P900 million in the grand finals.