Team Rebisco loses to Diamond Food in 5-set marathon

Team Rebisco squandered a one-set lead to lose in heartbreaking fashion to Thai club Diamond Food in five sets, Monday afternoon at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

In a match that featured three extended sets, it was Diamond Food that showed greater poise down the stretch to take a 36-34, 24-26, 26-28, 25-19, 15-12 victory in the Pool B action at the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The loss dropped Team Rebisco to 0-4, putting them in a classification match for 9th and 10th places on Wednesday.