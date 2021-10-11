Suzara lauds Brazilian coach's plans for PH women's team

Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito. Photo courtesy of the AVC.



MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon "Tats" Suzara is pleased with the job done so far by Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, the Brazilian consultant for the Philippine women's national team program.

Souza de Brito was assigned by the FIVB to handle the women's national team program in May, and earlier this month he called the shots for a youthful Team Rebisco team in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championships in Thailand.

The team, composed mostly of young players, failed to win a single game in the club competition but they were nevertheless satisfied with the experience gained by their youngsters.

Suzara, speaking on "Power and Play," said that Souza de Brito is living up to his considerable credentials already, just a few months into the job.

"I saw him in the training. He's very strict, mahigpit siya," Suzara said.

"He's something different, most of our players and coaches don't know him. He's a Barcelona gold medalist, he played in many international teams in Japan, in Europe, he coaches a club team in Brazil," he added.

Souza de Brito was a member of the Brazilian team that won the gold medal in the Barcelona 1992 Olympics and later coached the Brazilian women's team to the gold medal in the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

He arrived in the Philippines in July and joined the national team in its training camp in Lipa, Batangas ahead of the competition in Thailand.

For Suzara, however, his greatest contribution so far is his plans for the national team program for the future.

"He presented to us, to the Executive Committee of the PNVF, his plans for the next two years," said Suzara.

Chief in these plans is for the Filipinas to play more matches, according to the PNVF boss.

"Coach Jorge wants us to play more matches. He presented in our workshop the number of matches that USA have, Brazil have, Thailand have, and you will see, they have hundreds of matches in a year," Suzara noted.

"Tayo, ang matches ng national team natin siguro, at the most siguro, baka 20 matches lang, the most 30 matches," he added.

If all goes according to plan, the Philippine women's national team should be able to play a minimum of 50 matches in 2022.

"The more matches that we play, and we compete, the more points we get to improve our world ranking in FIVB and in AVC," said Suzara.

The Philippines sent two teams to the Asian Women's Club Championships, with Odjie Mamon calling the shots for the other squad bannered by veterans like Kalei Mau and Iris Tolenada. Team Choco Mucho, as the team was called, finished sixth among seven teams, while Team Rebisco was last.

It was the country's first participation in an international event since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.