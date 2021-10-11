Team Rebisco huddles during their game against the Al-Arabi Sports Club in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championships. Photo courtesy of the AVC.

Libero Manuel Sumanguid III was glad to have contributed to Team Rebisco's tough game against the Al-Arabi Sports Club in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championships, even as his strong effort left him in some pain.

Sumanguid started for Team Rebisco for the first time in the club competition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, playing all three sets in a 19-25, 15-25, 19-25 defeat for the Filipinos.

He was the first line of defense against a powerful Al-Arabi team that was coming off a title run in Qatar's Emir Cup, and had to deal with the powerful service game of their veteran opponents.

"I saw all your tweets about the game earlier and to all the people wondering if I'm okay… Yes, I'm okay," said Sumanguid, the UAAP Season 81 Best Libero from Ateneo de Manila University.

"Medyo maga ng onti," added Sumanguid, who posted a photo of himself getting treatment on both arms. "Pero I'm happy that I helped the team."

Al-Arabi scored 10 service aces in the game, six of which came from veteran Bandero Felipe who had 21 points in the match.

Nonetheless, it was still a fine effort from Sumanguid who is making his international debut for the Philippines. The libero also noted that they are still seeking to improve after nearly two years out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AVC club championships is the first competition for the Filipinos since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where they won a historic silver medal.

"Everyone is hungry to play and we are doing our very best," Sumanguid said in a report from the national federation.

"We're like a family, we're like brothers. I am really happy that our bench is full of players who can step up and are willing to work super hard," he added.

Team Rebisco will wrap up its campaign against Thailand's Diamond Food on Monday afternoon, with a victory sending them to the classification for 5th to 8th places in the tournament.

"Asahan ulit naman ang suporta niyo," said Sumanguid.