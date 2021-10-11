Sofia Frank sets more national records in Finlandia Trophy

Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank of the Philippines performs during the women's short program of the Finlandia Trophy Espoo International Figure Skating competition in Espoo, Finland, on Saturday. Heikki Saukkomaa, Lehtikuva / AFP

Young Filipina figure skater Sofia Frank finished 18th among 26 competitors at the Finlandia Trophy in Espoo, Finland, setting national records in the process.

Frank, 16, scored 53.30 in the short program and 94.79 in the free skate, for a total of 148.09.

"Sofia Frank, 16 years of age, raises the bar once again," the Philippine Skating Union said. "She is now the official holder of the country's best scores for short program, free skate, and total scores."

Making Frank's achievement more impressive is that this is only her second appearance in the international stage.

"Thank you for inspiring the future generation of figure skaters in the Philippines," the federation said.

Russian figure skaters swept the podium, with Kamila Valieva winning gold after totaling 249.24, followed by Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (233.30) and Alena Kostornaia (218.83).

Meanwhile, Filipino figure skaters Michael Christian Martinez and Christopher Caluza finished 24th and 25th in the men's competition, with scores of 156.78 and 156.24, respectively.