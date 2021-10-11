BayTampa Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs with he ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

.LOS ANGELES -- Tampa Bay receiver Antonio Brown's record-setting day helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to a 45-17 NFL victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

There was no let down for the Super Bowl champion Bucs as they returned home after Brady's emotional win against his old team, New England, in Massachusetts last week.

Brady completed 30-of-41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

Two of those were to Brown, who became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 900 receptions when he made his first catch on Sunday, off a 10-yard first-quarter toss from Brady.

Brown, 33, reached the mark in his 143rd NFL game to beat Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who did it over 149 games in a 13-season career with the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's pretty amazing," Brady said of Brown's feat. "Give him a lot of credit. He's been through a lot and shown a lot of mental toughness, a lot of resilience, a lot of support from a lot of different people in his life at different times.

"Everyone just really wants him to succeed."

Brown joined the Bucs last year after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I've played with some great quarterbacks," said Brown, an 11th-year pro. "(Ben) Roethlisberger. Tom Brady. It's a blessing."

Mike Evans also caught two touchdown passes for the Bucs, who trailed the Dolphins 10-7 in the first quarter before Brown and Brady heated up.

On a third and three yards play from their own 37-yard line, Brown beat Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard up the middle, caught a short pass from Brady and raced for a 62-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter Tampa Bay capped a 77-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Brown in the end zone.

The Bucs improved to 4-1 as they head into a Thursday game at Philadelphia.

In other early games, Matt Ryan completed 33-of-45 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal on the final play to give Minnesota a 19-17 home victory over winless Detroit.

The Patriots bounced back from their loss to the Bucs as Nick Folk kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give New England a 25-22 victory at Houston.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 25-22 over-time triumph at Cincinnati.

It wasn't decided until after five consecutive missed field goals starting with 2:12 to play in the fourth quarter, Mason Crosby finally connecting on a 49-yarder after three misses to win for Green Bay (4-1).

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to hospital after the game with a possible throat contusion, a team spokesman said.

Burrow, who took a hard hit early completed the game, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

- Dallas thump hurting Giants -

It was a bruising day for the New York Giants, who were beaten 44-20 by the Dallas Cowboys and saw star running back Saquon Barkley depart on a cart in the first quarter with an ankle injury, apparently after he was stepped on by Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jabril Cox and after struggling to stand up left the game with what was later confirmed as a concussion.

New York wide receiver Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a knee injury after halftime.

Elsewhere, the Arizona Cardinals maintained the league's only unbeaten record with a 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the Chargers ended the Cleveland Browns' three-game winning streak with a 47-42 victory in a shoot-out in Los Angeles.



