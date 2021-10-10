Mobile Legends: MPL to investigate outcome of Omega, Nexplay match

MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League operating committee will investigate and "take necessary actions" after the outcome of the match between Nexplay EVOS and Smart Omega.

During Games 1 and 2 of the match, both squads played the game in a way that apparently let them throw one set after the other, until coming to a decider match. The outcome left viewers stunned, decrying how the players have been treating the series as a showmatch.

READ: MPL to investigate and "take necessary actions" after Nexplay vs. Omega match.



"Professionalism and competitive integrity are highly important and are core values of MPL-PH, and those who do not take these values seriously will be punished accordingly." pic.twitter.com/uqQiGgonVS — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) October 10, 2021

Some international viewers were said to have been calling it out in the English cast of the match.

In a statment, the MPL-PH Operating Committee said it will release more information after they finish investigating the incident.

"Professionalism and competitive integrity are highly important and are core values of MPL-PH, and those who do not take these values seriously will be punished accordingly," the operating committee said.

They added that they will "work and listen" to fan feedback moving forward.

The MPL shifted to a franchise-based setup entering Season 8 in a bid to further professionalize the league and formalize the players.

MPL guidelines say players are expected to compete "in a professional manner."

"Players are expected to compete in a professional manner. Throwing a match, halting play without cause, or showing a flagrant lack of effort will be construed as a violation of player conduct, and will result in match penalties, forfeit and disqualification from the League," the guidelines, posted on their website, read.

The MPL recently started recording major statistics, and these may affect the outcome of the match.