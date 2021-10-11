San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo in action. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel head coach Leo Austria won't deny that their Game 3 loss to TNT in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals was an "embarrassing" one for the veteran ball club.

The Beermen never found their rhythm and trailed all the way in a 115-98 loss to the Tropang GIGA, which gave TNT a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. It also opened plenty of questions for San Miguel, as all five of TNT's starters scored in double-digits with Poy Erram putting up a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

"It's an embarrassing loss," Austria said bluntly.

The coach revealed that he talked to his players "with some emotion" on Saturday morning, imploring them to step up and rally after such a disappointing performance.

It resulted in San Miguel's finest game of the series, a huge 116-90 demolition of TNT in Game 4 on Sunday that allowed them to tie the series at two games apiece.

The Beermen limited TNT to 36% shooting from the field, and seven of them reached double-digits in the comfortable win that saw them lead by as much as 25 points.

"Our loss in the third game is really embarrassing for us. Actually, we're not able to sleep because of that," Austria said. "I'm so happy that the players, everybody stepped up."

"We challenged everyone, and then we're so happy, nag-step up sila lahat eh. Talagang a huge step-up para sa kanila," he added. "You can see from the start to finish, they're playing good, hard defense."

It marked the first time in the series that the Beermen didn't have to play catch up to the Tropang GIGA, as they seized control right from the opening quarter. Austria was also pleased that they limited their turnovers to 15, after giving the ball away 24 times in Game 3.

Mo Tautuaa came off the bench and dominated with 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting, as SMB's frontcourt thoroughly outplayed their TNT counterparts. It didn't help that Erram had to leave in the second quarter after a collision with Tautuaa that left him dazed.

"We realized na there's no tomorrow if we lose," said Austria. "At 3-1, I think it's very hard to recover, especially if you're up against a very organized and very disciplined team like Talk 'N Text. A well-coached team like that, you cannot relax."

"But I'm so happy with the team, because they bring up their A-game," he added.

San Miguel has yet to take a lead in the series but they hope to sustain their momentum in Game 5, which they believe might be the turning point for both teams.

"(If) we continue to play and listen to coach and trust our system, we'll be all right," said Tautuaa. "All the other stuff, it's kind of out the window. We gotta make sure our camp is good, we're taking care of ourselves, stay healthy and just come out strong and play as a team."

