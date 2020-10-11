PBA: Slaughter open to Ginebra return, waiting on meeting with team

MANILA, Philippines -- After a prolonged stay in the United States, Greg Slaughter is back in the Philippines where he will try to give some clarity on his situation with Barangay Ginebra and his future in the PBA.

Slaughter memorably announced in February that he will take a "sabbatical" from basketball, just days after the Gin Kings reclaimed the PBA Governors' Cup. He has spent the past seven months in the US, training and improving, and even signed with a major agency.

"I had a contract 'til January and it expired. I thought it was a good time to take time for myself, to kinda rediscover myself, rediscover what kind of player I was, work on the things I needed to do," Slaughter said during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.

The 7-footer says he feels refreshed, both mentally and physically, after working with an American scout who helped him on his skills and his strength and conditioning.

He declared himself "ready to go," though it remains to be seen what team will get the services of the new and improved Greg Slaughter -- or if he will even play in the Philippines.

"I'm open to all possibilities. My level of play has elevated. There's been also interest from other teams abroad," he revealed.

But his first priority is to sit down with the Ginebra management and coaching staff to discuss his situation with them. Slaughter says he has already been in contact with Ginebra coach Tim Cone, and is just waiting for an exact date to meet with the team.

"With respect to Ginebra and everything, all the experiences we've been through, I'd definitely love to talk to them before I make any final decisions. And as of the moment, I'm just waiting to meet with them," he said.

"I haven't had any discussion with management or coaches or anything. And I've very much expressed to Coach Tim that I'm in town. So, I'm just waiting on him and Ginebra to set a firm date with me so we can have a meeting and talk about it," he stressed.

After signing with BeoBasket -- the same agency that represents Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic -- doors opened for Slaughter in other leagues.

But his rights remain with Ginebra, and his heart remains in the Philippines, says the center.

"I love the Philippines. Philippines has always been a home to me," said Slaughter. "So I definitely want to see what I can get worked out here before I make any decisions to go abroad."