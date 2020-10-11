PBA: Erram makes early exit in TNT debut

TNT's Poy Erram (7) in action against Alaska. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - Poy Erram had a game to forget in his debut for the TNT Tropang Giga, Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Gym.

In the first game of the PBA Philippine Cup in its bubble, Erram made an early exit against the Alaska Aces, as he was ejected with 20 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Erram incurred a flagrant foul penalty 1 with over five minutes to go in the first quarter, which forced him to sit for three minutes.

In the third period, he was assessed with a technical foul for second motion while going for a rebound, resulting in his ejection from the contest.

It was not the kind of game that Erram would have wanted, as he had waited for months to make his debut for TNT after being traded from the NLEX Road Warriors.

Prior to his ejection, Erram accounted for four points, eight rebounds, and six assists in six minutes.