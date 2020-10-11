FIBA: Slaughter remains committed to Gilas Pilipinas

Greg Slaughter last played for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 SEA Games. Greg Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Greg Slaughter is always willing to play for flag and country.

This was the assertion made by the former Barangay Ginebra center during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala, wherein he discussed his basketball future after leaving his PBA team in February.

Slaughter is planning to meet with Ginebra management to clarify his situation with the team. In the meantime, there are talks that he might be called up again to represent the Philippines, particularly with a FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying window coming up in November.

"I've been in contact with Coach Tab when I've been in Florida. I've been updating him on my progress," said Slaughter, referring to Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin.

"I think he's very happy with what he sees," he added.

Slaughter has taken pride in the work he has done in the past seven months, as he trained with an NBA scout in Daytona Beach to improve his skills as well as his conditioning. He told Eala that his level of play "has elevated," and that he is getting attention from teams abroad.

But representing the Philippines in international competition will always be one of his priorities. Slaughter last played for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, helping the all-pro squad sweep the tournament.

He also played for the country during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in 2018.

"I think with the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas), they're just waiting to see with my talks with Ginebra because they get into any talks with me," said Slaughter.

"So, hopefully I can get my talks with Ginebra done soon so I'll have some clarity if I'll be able to join Gilas or not. But at the moment, playing-wise, I'm absolutely ready to go," he added.