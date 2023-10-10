Where to watch when NBA returns this October

Handout

MANILA – As the 2023-2024 season of NBA is about to kick off on October 24, streaming platform Pilipinas Live is gearing up for its local coverage of the league's basketball games.

Cignal TV’s OTT streaming platform Pilipinas Live will show all the games aired across One Sports and NBA TV Philippines – a localized version of NBA TV, the league’s dedicated 24/7 channel – with select games available live and on-demand for the next 24 hours after the conclusion of each game.

“The NBA’s inclusion in Pilipinas Live is a huge step towards our mission of bringing the very best sports content to every Filipino. Local subscribers can now enjoy the NBA anytime and anywhere with multiple live games daily, 24/7 access to NBA TV Philippines, unique original programming and even NBA news and updates, from the preseason all the way to the NBA Finals,” said Cignal TV president and CEO Jane J. Basas.

Preseason coverage continues with highly anticipated matches such as the Western Conference Semifinals rematch between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

During the regular season, basketball fans will be treated to live games daily and the league’s key tentpole events, including the inaugural In-Season Tournament, NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs and Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

The platform will also feature locally produced NBA programming, including the weekly NBA wrap show “NBA HYPE,” which features local sports personalities offering in-depth analysis on the latest news around the NBA.

There will also be a “1 of 1” that will discuss the NBA’s premier players, coaches and teams from the 2000s through the present era.

Pilipinas Live will also livestream the NBA TV Philippines 24/7, offering select games of the NBA’s affiliate leagues including the WNBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League.

To complete its NBA offering, Pilipinas Live will feature articles from NBA.com/Philippines, the league’s official digital destination in the country.

