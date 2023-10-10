UAAP: UP's Diouf, Onoh earn Player of the Week nods

UP's Malick Diouf and Favour Onoh. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines remains unscathed so far in both the men's and women's basketball tournaments of UAAP Season 86.

Their foreign student-athletes, Malick Diouf and Favour Onoh, have been crucial to the Fighting Maroons' perfect 3-0 starts in their respective divisions.

Diouf, the reigning men's basketball Most Valuable Player, has averaged 17 points, 15.33 rebounds, 2.67 blocks, and 1.33 assists per game for the Fighting Maroons, who are eyeing to reclaim the crown after a runner-up finish in Season 85.

His numbers and UP's perfect record were more than enough to earn Diouf the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Men's Player of the Week for the period September 30 to October 8.

The Congolese center, who tallied three consecutive double-doubles to keep his team on top, won the men's weekly nod presented by the San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

"I'm not here for individual awards. I just wanna play. I'm just here to play and help my team. Everybody (in the league) wants to improve so (the MVP award) is a bonus," said Diouf, who was unanimously voted for the weekly nod over over La Salle's Kevin Quiambao, UE's Precious Momowei, NU's Kean Baclaan, and Adamson's Ced Manzano.

In women's basketball, Onoh is averaging 11.33 points, 13 rebounds, 3.33 steals, and 2.33 blocks. Her breakthrough display in UP's first win in 12 years against defending champion National University was the highlight of her week.

The Nigerian center put up 18 points and 15 rebounds in their upset of NU, earning her the Collegiate Press Corps' first-ever UAAP Women's Player of the Week citation.

Onoh earned the college scribes' women's weekly plum over her UP teammate Christie Bariquit, UST's Kent Pastrana, and Ateneo's Kacey Dela Rosa.

"I'm so much excited about my game because I really want to support my team and we want to win. We worked hard from (the day) I arrived in the Philippines, especially for this season," said Onoh.

Both UP squads will bat for a fourth consecutive victory in as many games against FEU on Oct. 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena (men's) and Adamson Gym (women's).