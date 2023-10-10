MANILA -- College of St. Benilde racked up a second win in a row by holding off Perpetual Help, 86-80, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers used a huge third quarter to turn a relatively slim 39-35 advantage at the half into a more comfortable 68-54 lead. The Altas trimmed the deficit to single digits late in the final period but ran out of time to complete a comeback.

Robi Nayve had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Blazers, while Miguel Oczon contributed 19 points. Miggy Corteza grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.

The Blazers improved to 3-3 as they built on their previous win against San Sebastian College.

The Altas, meanwhile, fell to 1-4 in the season. Art Roque had 24 points and six boards in the loss.

The scores:

CSB 86- Nayve 20, Oczon 19, Carlos 13, Cajucom 12, Corteza 6, Gozum 6, Turco 4, Sangco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 1, Jarque 0, Marasigan 0, Mara 0

UPHSD 80- Roque 24, Pagaran 16, Nitura 15, Omega 12, Abis 8, Barcuma 2, Ferreras 2, Razon 1, Cuevas 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0, Nunez 0, Orgo 0

Quarterscores: 19-18; 39-35; 68-54; 86-80