MANILA – Asian Games gold medalist and world no. 2 EJ Obiena has set his sights not just on another accolade in pole vault but also on the legacy he wants to leave in the sport.

On Tuesday, Obiena partnered with the marketing technology company Katapult Digital to raise funds for the future of Philippine pole vaulting.

The Filipino pride launched his fundraising initiative "Katapulting an Athlete's Dream" to help young pole vaulters by creating training pits across the country.

Fresh off his win at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Obiena is back in Manila to spread the word about his mission to give back to the country and the sport that made him a global icon.

"I believe the Filipinos can win at a global level but we can't do this alone,” Obiena explained on the communal effort it takes to elevate Filipino athletes to world-class status. "The Philippine pole vaulting community holds much potential. All stakeholders and supporters need to band together to maximize the possibilities.”

According to him, he wants to leave the sport with many more future top pole vaulters in the Philippines that will replace him.

“One of the biggest things I could do for the country is to make sure that what we have now is gonna be sustainable in the future. Right now, we are the best in Asia and I don't want that to be just in my era. I think I would be sad if, when I do retire, we'll go back to being almost non-existent in the sport. I want to change that by supporting the young athletes,” he said during the media conference.

Obiena was also saddened that his first pole vault clinic happened outside the country. He made a promise that he would eventually hold many of it in the Philippines.

“I want to coach Filipinos, my countrymen, and to be able to influence the next generation. Hopefully, they will take up the sport pole vaulting. We never know, they might be the next Olympic champion for us,” the athlete continued.

To raise funds, Obiena and Katapult Digital will be auctioning off his kits from the 2023 Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, his SEA Games custom Puma spikes, and his World Championship Puma suit.

Deserving schools and students across the Philippines will be chosen as beneficiaries for the training pit construction and pole vaulting program led by EJ's father, SEA Games medalist and pole vaulting mentor, coach Emerson Obiena.

Interested donors and schools may reach out to EJ Obiena's Facebook page.

"EJ Obiena inspires and reminds us that the Philippines is truly world class when it comes to talent,” Francis Uy, CEO of Katapult Digital, added.

Earlier that day, Obiena received a P5-million cash gift from the Filipino-Chinese business community more than a week after bringing home the gold in China.

Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) President Cecilio Pedro commended Obiena for persevering despite the difficulties he faced, specifically in 2022, when he had a rift with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

“Alam niyo dumaan siya sa crisis, even with our sports officials. During that time, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang training niya. That is very inspiring. Kahit nahihirapan, kahit kulang ang budget, tuloy pa rin,” said Pedro.

The athlete said the event felt like "going back to his roots", recalling how he used to visit the FFCCCII building in Binondo, Manila in the past to ask for scholarships.

“I grew up here. I remember my mom and me walking around the streets, getting signatures for my scholarship back in high school. The reason why I achieved what I achieved is the people who stick with me, raised me, the community that I grew up with,” he said.

-- With a report from Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News