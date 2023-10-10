EJ Obiena launches an auction to help young pole vaulters in the Philippines. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Pole vault world no. 2 EJ Obiena has conditioned his mind for a rigid preparation heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his partnership with the marketing technology company Katapult Digital to raise funds for the future of Philippine pole vaulting, Obiena revealed that he will begin his training program for the Olympics next week.

Aware that the expectations are high after his silver medal in the world championships and a gold in the 19th Asian Games, the Filipino pole vaulter said his team will be planning his journey to Paris thoroughly.

“We're gonna be very precise in the way we do things. We're not gonna allow a lot of stupid things to happen. I know it's gonna be very disciplined,” he said Tuesday.

“Everything is gonna be planned all throughout. It's not gonna be an easy task. I'm up for it. That's why I decided to do what I do.”

He also acknowledged the importance of training with world-class athletes from various parts of the world that keeps him motivated most of the time.

In fact, his fellow training athletes Huang Bokai of China and Hussain Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia finished second and third in the Asian Games.

“The good thing about the 3 of us, we want to continuously improve. And we understand that the best way to improve in the competition is to be with others. It's not every day I'm motivated to be on the track... Sometimes you feel tired. Sometimes you're mentally drained. Sometimes you're physically slower. We're athletes, we're very competitive in anything you put us in,” Obiena explained.

“To have these guys with the same mindset, same goal, and equally understand that this will be mutually beneficial for us, I couldn't ask for a better team.”

Obiena strengthened his bid for an Olympic medal after successfully crossing the 6-meter bar on two occasions already this year for a new Asian record.

But his road for Olympic gold will be facing a giant hurdle in the name of Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, who has been almost invincible in pole vault, holding a 6.23m world record.