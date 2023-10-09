NCAA: Heavy Bombers eye solo 2nd vs. San Sebastian

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University looks to secure solo second place in the league standings when it faces San Sebastian in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Heavy Bombers are off to a 4-1 start, tied with the Mapua Cardinals for a share of second place.

Another triumph in their 2:00 p.m. showdown against the Golden Stags will put them at solo second and push them closer to pace-setting Lyceum of the Philippines (6-0).

Despite their early success, however, JRU coach Louie Gonzales has repeatedly reminded his players that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

"We haven’t achieved anything yet," said Gonzales.

The Heavy Bombers will hope to get another strong performance from rookie Shawn Argente, who netted 17 points in their 71-65 win against Perpetual Help last Saturday.

"He has proven himself capable," Gonzales said of Argente, who is stepping up while skipper Ry dela Rosa remains a doubtful starter due to health concerns.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde takes on Perpetual Help at 4:00 p.m., with the Blazers eyeing back-to-back wins after a rout of San Sebastian last Saturday.

The Blazers lost three of their first four games in the tournament.

Both the Stags and the Altas, meanwhile, have 1-3 win-loss cards so far.